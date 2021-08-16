Marble Falls football scrimmage is about filming and teaching

The Mustangs on their way to the end zone during the live portion of the scrimmage against Lampasas on Aug. 13. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

As the Marble Falls High School football team’s offense got ready to take the field Friday, Aug. 13, for the live portion of the scrimmage against the Lampasas Badgers, Mustang senior center Hudson McBryde challenged his squad. He said the time had come for the Mustangs’ offense to muster a 13- or 14-play scoring drive.

After the Marble Falls defense forced a turnover on downs at Badger Stadium, the Mustangs offense took to the field with McBryde’s challenge still on their minds. However, the senior prognostic abilities fell short a bit. The Mustangs only needed five plays to find pay dirt after senior halfback Robert Adame rushed for a touchdown.



While both the Mustangs and Badgers scored twice in the game portion of the scrimmage, Marble Falls accomplished key goals: everyone walked off the field healthy tasting scoring success and seeing places for improvement.



Head coach Brian Herman noted the effort from his players.

“We wanted to see our kids step up,” he said.

The controlled portion, where each offense was guaranteed a specific number of plays, went Lampasas’ way, but it didn’t start that way.

Marble Falls senior defensive back Chris Whitecotton intercepted the Badgers’ first downfield pass. Lampasas came back by scoring twice. The Marble Falls offense found the end zone once.

Herman said coaches stuck to a script for the controlled portion, which means they decided the order of 15 plays, no matter the down or distance. He also noted several young linemen played extended minutes on the varsity.

The coach said the key goal for this early scrimmage is to run plays, often several times in a row, to get it on film for later evaluation.

“It’s about film and teaching, not scoreboards,” Herman said of the Lampasas scrimmage.

Marble Falls hosts its final scrimmage against Leander High, tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. The subvarsity plays at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:45 p.m.

The regular season begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, when Marble Falls welcomes Kyle Lehman to Mustang Stadium.

