Granite Shoals man faces two felonies for purse snatching, evading arrest

A 43-year-old Granite Shoals man faces two felony charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot in June and then 10 days later leading a Marble Falls police officer on chase to evade arrest.

Marble Falls police arrested Frank Allen Frischmann on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and booked him into the Burnet County Jail on one count of evading arrest, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.

On June 16, a woman reported to Marble Falls police that someone stole her purse while she was at H-E-B. She told the responding officer that, after putting her groceries in her vehicle, she pushed the cart to a nearby “cart corral” but forgot to take her purse out of it. The victim told police the purse contained approximately $3,200 in cash, five credit cards, one debit card, and banking information. Altogether, she valued the contents of the purse at $4,770.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim told the officer that her husband “pinged” her cellphone and located it in a field adjacent to a motel in the 1100 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

During the investigation, the officer reviewed the security camera footage from H-E-B and spotted the suspect taking the purse from the cart. The man then got into his vehicle and left the store parking lot with the purse.

The officer recognized the suspect from the video footage and obtained an arrest warrant from Marble Falls Municipal Judge Cheryl Pounds.

On June 26, a Marble Falls police officer learned of the suspect’s whereabouts on RR 1431 East. The officer parked his patrol vehicle in the 300 block of 1431 with “the intent of stopping” the suspect, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The officer spotted the vehicle and was able to identify the driver as the suspect.

When the officer attempted to pull the suspect over, the vehicle headed north onto Mustang Drive but took the first turn around and reversed direction. At the RR 1431 and Mustang Drive intersection, the driver ran a red light and headed east on 1431.

The officer reported watching the suspect pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed on a blind curve. According to the affidavit, based on the high traffic and dangerous roadway, the officer decided to terminate the pursuit.

However, officers eventually located the man, and on Aug. 10, arrested him and booked him into the Burnet County Jail. As of Friday, Aug. 13, Frischmann remained in custody in lieu of two $50,000 bonds. He is also being held on a number of other, unrelated misdemeanor charges.

editor@thepicayune.com