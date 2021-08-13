GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 17
Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action regarding construction contract for a system upgrade of the water treatment plant automation
- discussion and action nominating the directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23.
- discussion regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 proposed budget and tax rate
Thursday, Aug. 19
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Friday, Aug. 20
Pedernales Electric Cooperative
9 a.m. regular board meeting
Headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the cooperative’s website for more information.