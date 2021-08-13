Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 17

10 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Horseshoe Bay City Council 

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and action regarding construction contract for a system upgrade of the water treatment plant automation
  • discussion and action nominating the directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23.
  • discussion regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 proposed budget and tax rate

Thursday, Aug. 19

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Friday, Aug. 20

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

9 a.m. regular board meeting

Headquarters auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the cooperative’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

