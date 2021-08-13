Gary David Lemm Sr. died Aug. 10, 2021

Gary David Lemm Sr. was born on Jan. 23, 1953, and died Aug. 10, 2021. He was born to Theodore and Doris Elouise Lemm in Boerne, Texas.

He married Linda Moreno Lemm on May 24, 1975. They had three children: Loretta Lynn Rodriguez, Michelle Elouise Lemm, and Gary David Lemm Jr.

He retired from the city of Boerne after 25 years.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking barbecue, and spending time with his family.

Lemm is survived by his wife, Linda Lemm; children, Loretta Rodriguez, Michelle Lemm, Gary Lemm Jr.; siblings, Butch, Guy, and Karen Lemm; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was Aug. 13 in Sandy Mountain Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.