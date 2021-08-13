Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-12, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-12, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shelby Britton, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 6 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 42, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 6 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO: aggravated assault against public servant, obstruction or retaliation, motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury.

Daniel Alberto Moreno, 41, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Aug. 7 on $500 bond.

Francisco Steven Ramirez, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Abel Vargaz-Sanchez, 34, was arrested Aug. 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer.

Tyrone Lopez Colmenero, 41, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 7 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released Aug. 8 on $500 bonds.

Harrison McLeod Guedry, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 7 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Aug. 8 on $2,000 bonds.

Rohit Bikram Kusari, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Juan Elias Nunez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): defective equipment-muffler emission, failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released same day on $2,000 bonds.

Spencer Brok Still, 21, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-exposes. Released Aug. 8 on $500 bond.

Christopher John Broadus, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 8 by GSPD: indecency with child-sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of child.

Uriel Flores-Dehuma, 39, was arrested Aug. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 9 to ICE.

Arturo Funes-Garcia, 34, was arrested Aug. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 9 to ICE.

Jardus John Joy, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released Aug. 9 on $1,000 bond.

Nathan Alan Moore, 34, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 8 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Aug. 9 on personal recognizance.

Jamie Lou Pearsall, 42, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8 by BPD: possession of dangerous drug, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, public intoxication. Released Aug. 10 on $3,000 bond.

Brayan Jair Solis-Nieblas, 24, of Cameron was arrested Aug. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 9 to ICE.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 23, was arrested Aug. 9 by Burnet County Jail (BCJ): criminal mischief, burglary of habitation.

Misty Shanell Holleman, 44, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 9 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Aug. 12 on $25,000 bond.

Miguel Jaimes-Cruz, 24, of Luvianos, Mexico, was arrested Aug. 9 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 10 to ICE.

Rebecca Joyce Ressler, 36, of Boerne was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Aug. 10 on personal recognizance.

Carlos Trujillo-Gonzalez, 20, of Austin was arrested Aug. 9 by BPD: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 10 on personal recognizance.

Bryan Avery Click, 26, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 10 by BPD: possession of controlled substance.

Tanya Marie Fraden, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Frank Allen Frischmann, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by MFPD: displaying fictitious license plate, failure to appear, no driver’s license, expired license plate registration, expired driver’s license, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, theft of property.

Shannon Kathleen Guthrie, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10 by CSPD: possession of controlled substance, motion to adjudicate-possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to stop at designated point, displaying expired license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Huerta-Rangel, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO: bribery, public intoxication. Released Aug. 11 on $2,000 bonds.

Cameron Blake Johnson, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 10 by GSPD: restriction-window tint, defective equipment. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Liam Clancy Rosenblatt, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 10 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 11 on $5,500 bonds.

Melissa Joanne Schultz, 25, of Austin was arrested Aug. 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Brian David Bennett, 31, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Allen Bower, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 11 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): SRA-possession of controlled substance.

Bryan Avery Click, 26, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 11 by BPD: burglary of vehicle.

Celia Soledad Garcia, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: abandon/endanger child-criminal neglect. Released same day on $10,000 bonds.

Sonny Ray Hernandez Jr., 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: no driver’s license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Jill Kathleen Peifer, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault causing bodily injury.

Valerie Rodriguez, 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 11 by GSPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released Aug. 12 on personal recognizance.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 25, of Hye was arrested Aug. 11 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

James Michael Barker, 39, of Taylor was arrested Aug. 12: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.