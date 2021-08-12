Lois Ann Crowell, 68, of Sunrise Beach died Aug. 3, 2021

Lois Ann Crowell (Templeton), 68, of Sunrise Beach, Texas, died peacefully in her sleep at home on August 3, 2021. She was born May 28, 1953, in San Francisco, California. She was raised and lived in southern California until 1990, when she moved to Texas for the remainder of her life.

Among the things that made Lois the happiest were all things purple, frog knick-knacks, cookies, the beach, her animals, good music (especially Clapton), watching football (especially the Vikings — SKOL!), crime and mystery shows and books, and a great party.

Above all, she loved spending time with and doing for her family and friends, especially on birthdays when you got to use the special plate, making you feel extra special. She also loved decorating and celebrating the holidays. Her favorite was Christmas. She was so giddy when it was time to trim the tree and haul out all of the Christmas boxes. It gave her great joy to share a tin of Christmas fudge that she and her daughters would make every year or buy toys for her grandkids. She loved to spoil her family and always made sure you knew you were loved.

Lois was a remarkable and caring woman who was at her best when caring for those around her. Her love knew no bounds and you felt lucky to be a part of her world.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Templeton and Lois Dart; four siblings, Carol Dart, Mike Templeton, Richard Templeton, and Jim George; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece Lois Anna.

Lois is survived by her soul partner and husband of 30 years, Lewis Ray Crowell Jr., and her two daughters and their families: Nikki Kirchenwitz, husband Eric, and sons Mason and John; and Sara Marie Limon and husband Kris. She is also survived by her godson, Morgan Davis; Aunt Elaine Adams and family; Uncle Jimmy Templeton and family; three siblings and their families, Mary Pao Pao and husband Junior, Tony Dart, and Andy Dart and wife Linda; nieces Jenny, Kelly, and Jessica and nephews Matthew and Travis; and many cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She will also be dearly missed by her fur babies, Snickers, Baby Ruth, Sugar, and Spice, and her grandfur babies.

The family is planning a celebration of life party in September with time and place to be determined. Please reach out to Sara at 830-385-2186 or Nikki at 512-750-8990 for further details.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a contribution to one of Lois’ favorite local nonprofit organizations. The Hill Country Humane Society, the Highland Lakes Equality Center, the Hill Country Auxiliary, and the Wounded Warrior Project were organizations she held dear, and her family would love to know her kindness can live on through others with these contributions made.