Free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in Burnet County

Free walk-in vaccination and testing clinics for COVID-19 are planned across the Highland Lakes as cases mostly caused by the highly contagious delta variant continue to rise statewide.

The clinics are hosted by Burnet County, the city of Burnet, local health providers, churches, and organizations and are at different locations and varying times. No pre-registration is required.

Clinics are:

Grace United Methodist Church

4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals

Vaccines for ages 12 and older; testing

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 14, 21, and 28

First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls

1101 Bluebonnet Drive

Vaccines for ages 12 and older; no testing

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 16 and 30

Iglesia Conexiones/Highland Lakes Crisis Network

1007 Broadway, Marble Falls

Testing only; no vaccines

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 17, 24, and 31

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 19 and 26 and Sept. 2

Burnet Community Center

401 Jackson St.

Vaccines only; no testing

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, for ages 12 and older

9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, for ages 18 and older

Contact the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management at 512-715-5262 for more information on these clinics.

Vaccinations and testing are also available at a number of local pharmacies during regular business hours, including Atkins Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens, H-E-B, and Walmart. Some places might charge for administering the tests and vaccines, although the vaccine itself is free. Some also require pre-registration.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center offers vaccinations on Thursdays.

Visit those providers’ websites for more detailed information on appointments, locations, and possible fees.

