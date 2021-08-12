Free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in Burnet County
Free walk-in vaccination and testing clinics for COVID-19 are planned across the Highland Lakes as cases mostly caused by the highly contagious delta variant continue to rise statewide.
The clinics are hosted by Burnet County, the city of Burnet, local health providers, churches, and organizations and are at different locations and varying times. No pre-registration is required.
Clinics are:
Grace United Methodist Church
4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals
Vaccines for ages 12 and older; testing
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 14, 21, and 28
First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls
1101 Bluebonnet Drive
Vaccines for ages 12 and older; no testing
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 16 and 30
Iglesia Conexiones/Highland Lakes Crisis Network
1007 Broadway, Marble Falls
Testing only; no vaccines
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 17, 24, and 31
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 19 and 26 and Sept. 2
Burnet Community Center
401 Jackson St.
Vaccines only; no testing
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, for ages 12 and older
- 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, for ages 18 and older
Contact the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management at 512-715-5262 for more information on these clinics.
Vaccinations and testing are also available at a number of local pharmacies during regular business hours, including Atkins Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens, H-E-B, and Walmart. Some places might charge for administering the tests and vaccines, although the vaccine itself is free. Some also require pre-registration.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center offers vaccinations on Thursdays.
Visit those providers’ websites for more detailed information on appointments, locations, and possible fees.
