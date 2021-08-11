Support Community Press

NEW BUSINESS: House of Cheese in downtown Marble Falls has quite the spread

17 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Meritt Coughran and Savannah Gonzale of House of Cheese in Marble Falls

Co-owners Meritt Coughran and Savannah Gonzalez opened their shop, House of Cheese, on Aug. 5 in downtown Marble Falls. The store is located at 209 Main St. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Take it easy with a glass of wine while sampling a selection of fine cheeses at House of Cheese, the newest downtown Marble Falls shop. Located at 209 Main St. next to Monroe’s on Main, the shop is open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Hours of operation are subject to change. 

“We just really love wine and cheese,” said Savannah Gonzalez, co-owner of the shop with business partner Meritt Coughran.

Visitors can peruse wall cabinets filled to the brim with wines or cases filled with a variety of cheeses such as Havarti, gouda, and more. Both Gonzalez and Coughran are happy to help guide shoppers to the perfect product. 

House of Cheese in Marble Falls
The cheese case inside House of Cheese in downtown Marble Falls is filled to the brim with a variety of gourmet cheeses. Courtesy photo by Lisa Gayle Brady

“We mainly opened (the shop) to introduce people to new cheeses and flavors,” Coughran said. 

Gonzalez also sells her homemade sourdough bread inside the shop. 

The shop offers cheese-based food items as well, such as decadent grilled cheeses, Caprese salads, and charcuterie boards. Home accessories and knick-knacks are also available for purchase. 

Check out the House of Cheese Facebook page for more information. 

Brigid Cooley

