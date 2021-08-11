Howard Jay Kilgore, 81, passed away Aug. 10, 2021

Howard Jay Kilgore fell asleep in death on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the age of 81.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Homalyne Rogers Kilgore; his children with Carolyn Barcafar Kilgore (deceased), Lisa Kilgore Kelly, Devin Wade Kilgore, and Kimberly Kilgore Page (Troy); and his children of the heart with Homalyne, Pamela Roemer, Russell Roemer (Brenda), Rodney Roemer (Donna), Lorrie Dunford (Jeff), Randy Roemer, and Rhonda Johnson (Roland). He was Poppy Jay to 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild along with a large number of extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved brother, Eldon; and his older sister, Louella Humble.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Dublin, Texas, to Lorene and Jack Kilgore. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 15, 1966, serving Jehovah for 55 years.

He loved working with his hands by working on cars, fishing, and camping. All of the boys learned their automotive craft at his side. His daughters learned what it meant to be loved by a man of great caliber. His deep-fried catfish was second to none. Finishing off the carton of vanilla ice cream at nights was one of his few flaws.

He loved making people laugh and was rarely found without a fabulous smile on his face. No one was safe from his pranks except his wife, Lynn. A great day for Howard started with stoking the morning fire and continued with fishing the afternoon away and eating the day’s catch at sunset around the campfire.

He loved visiting old cemeteries and locating nearby wineries for samples. He and Lynn could often be found planning the journey, taking off, and experiencing nature. The journey was as important as the destination for Howard. If there was a fish at the end of it, all the better.

He spent the last decades of his life strengthening his hope in his Grand Creator Jehovah. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, his deep-seated faith convinced him that his body would be restored to a time “fresher than in youth.” (Job 33:25)

His family remembers his life, mourns deeply his passing, and waits for our Heavenly Father to remember him in the resurrection.

A brief graveside service was 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Flat Rock Cemetery. A Zoom memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Meeting ID is 254 289 2995 and passcode is 8318.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.