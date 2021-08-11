Camp Agapè hosting 5K and kickball fundraiser at Johnson Park in Marble Falls

Runners and walkers participate in a previous Camp Agapè Memorial 5K. The 2021 event is Aug. 28 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo by Camp Agape

Help those mourning the loss of a loved one get a running start on recovery by participating in the Camp Agapè Super Soaker Memorial 5K on Aug. 28 at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls. In addition to the 5K race, the daylong event includes booths from local vendors, snow cones, a classic car show, a kickball tournament, and a super-soaking cooldown for race participants.

“This is our seventh annual Memorial 5K,” said Camp Agapè Executive Director Courtney Robinson. “This year, we wanted to make it a little more family-friendly, and so we’re adding a water soaker element to it.”

Camp Agapè is a faith-based organization that provides grief counseling and resources to children and families experiencing the loss of a loved one. It hosts summer camps and family retreats.

The 5K is a fundraiser; all proceeds go to the camp, which is free to those who attend.

Registration for the 5K and a Kids’ Walk begins at 7 a.m. Aug. 28. Participation fees are $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12 and younger. During the event, spectators will spray water from super soakers onto the runners and walkers.

Pre-registered participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Attendees also can pay to play in a kickball tournament that starts at 11 a.m. Fees are $30 for ages 13 and older and $15 for ages 12 and younger. Teams of up to 10 can participate, paying a group price of $250 for ages 13 and older and $100 for ages 12 and younger.

The car show and vendor booths open to the public starting at 10 a.m.

For more information or to register for events, visit the Camp Agape Linktree site.

