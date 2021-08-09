Stephen Earl Fain, 65, of Lone Grove passed away July 22, 2021

Stephen Earl Fain, 65, of Lone Grove, Texas, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1956, in Burnet, Texas, to Anna Beth and Edgar Fain.

Stephen was a kind, caring, compassionate man who loved his family, his children, and his friends. His love and respect for nature was evident as he carried on the family tradition of beekeeping.

Stephen graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio and continued his education at the University of Texas-San Antonio, receiving his degree in geology and Master of Science in hydrogeology. Stephen was recognized as senior hydrogeologist and authored several technical papers.

Stephen loved the Lord and was a founding member of the Church at Bee Cave in Austin. He was a giving soul and enjoyed helping others. He was instrumental in starting Partners in Hope, a nonprofit providing physical, emotional, and spiritual help to individuals in the Lake Travis area.

Stephen used his education to give back through Living Water International. He organized and helped fund a group that traveled to Honduras and built a well to provide clean water to a rural village. Stephen and his children all participated in the project and dedicated the well in memory of Cheryl, his deceased wife.

Stephen was a great guy, a sweet soul, a good friend, a jokester, and a story teller. He loved to make people laugh.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Fain; brother Randy Fain; sister Donna Orsag; and wife Cheryl Fain.

He is survived by his wife Carla Simmons Fain; mother, Anna Beth Fain; brother Richard Fain; son, Anthony; daughter, Sanora; grandson, Ryder; and Ryder’s father, Mario Gonzales.

For those desiring to make a donation in Stephen’s memory, you may do so through Living Water International.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Aug. 21 in Lone Grove at Board Branch Cemetery followed by a memorial celebration at the Lone Grove Community Center.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.