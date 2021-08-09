Support Community Press

COVID-19 vaccinations Aug. 9-10 at Marble Falls hospital for students and parents

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 9-10, for students ages 12 and older and their parents at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Marble Falls, 810 Texas 71. The clinics are 1-5 p.m. Monday and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Walk-ins are accepted, according to a post on the Marble Falls Independent School District’s Facebook page

“Go all of the way to the end of the hospital parking lot and park in the physician lot, enter by the café,” the post reads. “Please park on the west side of the building and come in on that side.” 

People must wear face coverings in the medical center. Parents should bring a valid identification and proof of insurance if they have it, although insurance is not required to be vaccinated.

