Bonnie Faye Dann, 92, of Bluffton passed away Aug. 4, 2021

Bonnie Faye Dann of Bluffton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Austin at the age of 92. She was born on June 7, 1929, to Ima Bell (Wimberley) and George Robert Scott in Odessa.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kathy Nelson Mudd and husband Gary of Bluffton; son Joe Freeman and wife Carol of Llano; daughter-in-law Jil Freeman of Kingsland; sisters Evelyn Huot and Geraldine Nichols and husband Don; brother, George Fraser and wife Patsy; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, E.L. Dann; sister Alverna Reed; son Dale Freeman; and grandson Troy Oestreich.

Bonnie was a hardworking woman who did whatever it took to provide for her family. She worked many jobs during her life, and most were not easy. She always took great pride in all of her family and went to great lengths to protect them.

Most of Bonnie’s life was hard, but she married E.L. Dann in 1977 and was able to enjoy life and travel a great deal. She and Dann operated their own business for several years before retiring. She was a fan of the casinos and came home with “Their Money” most of the time. She always had a big garden, loved to cook, can food, make her own mustang grape wine, and could shoot, clean, and fry up an old doe or other wildlife anytime she needed to. Bonnie was raised a pioneer woman because she had to be.

She led a long life and will be remembered by many for her toughness but mostly for her kindness and friendliness to all she met.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano. Interment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery on Ranch Road 2241. Services will be conducted by Johnny Sawyer.

Pallbearers are her seven grandsons, Kenneth Oestreich, David Oestreich, Stacy Shafer, Jason Freeman, Blake Freeman, Stephen Freeman, and Ross Freeman.

Memorials may be sent to the Bluffton Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 111 Bluffton, TX 78607.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.