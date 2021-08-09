Betty Jeanne Lee, 90, of Kingsland passed away July 16, 2021

Betty Jeanne Lee of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Friday evening, July 16, 2021, to be with her Beloved Jim. She was at home accompanied by her daughter Jennifer. She was 90 years old.

Jeanne was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Mart, Texas, to Helen Louise Haase and Edward George Thompson.

Jeanne met James W. Lee at James Connolly Air Force Base in Waco, and they were married in 1963. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage until Jim’s death in February 2020.

She enjoyed her life and service in the Air Force with Jim for 39 years and was the first woman to receive the Honor of the Chamorro award from the governor of Guam for her service on the island.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Col. James W. Lee; and siblings Richard Charles Thompson, Helen Louise Willingham, James Gilliam Thompson, Ruth Marie Weathers, and Martha Elizabeth Vandiver.

Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Ann Lee of Arlington and Deborah Lynn Moore and husband Eddie of Mount Enterprise; sister Barbara Ann Jackson of Van Alstyne; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

Jeanne loved Kingsland and her beautiful home. She loved to ride her lawn mower and keep the property beautiful. She will be missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 350, Kingsland, TX 78639.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Kingsland. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.