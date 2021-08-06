Program provides training for budding medical professionals in rural areas

Adults interested in pursuing medical careers but who have limited resources can apply to the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area’s Rural Healthcare Initiative. The program provides training for adults in Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and Lampasas counties.

“Amid the pandemic, the demand for certified healthcare workers is surging within our communities, and we are proud to help connect Central Texans to these rewarding high-demand careers,” said Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, in a statement.

The program aims to provide budding professionals with tuition scholarships and top-notch training for positions such as certified nursing assistant, physical therapist assistant, and surgical technician and set them on a path toward employment. The initiative is funded through a $2.5 million grant awarded to Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area by the U.S. Department of Labor at the beginning of the year.

Those ages 18 years and older are eligible to enroll in the initiative.

Enrolled students will discuss career goals with program specialists to determine which training programs and resources are best suited to them, explained Brian Hernandez, chief storytelling officer for Workforce Solutions RCA. Current health care professionals who wish to make moves toward career growth can also apply.

Training is provided through partners, including Central Texas College, Central Texas Allied Health Institute, and Career Academy of Training. Students also will get the chance to network with employer and industry partners such as Baylor Scott & White Health, Ascension, and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.

“The Rural Healthcare Initiative creates more pathways to enhance the quality of care in our region by boosting the number of Texans training in sustainable occupations, to expand our talented healthcare workforce, and continue fueling the economic recovery of our region,” Fletcher continued in his statement.

The program is a partnership with Workforce Network Inc., Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc., and the Texas Workforce Commission.

For information on how to enroll in the program, visit the Rural Healthcare Initiative website.

