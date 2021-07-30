State sales tax holiday is Aug. 6-8

Families getting ready for classes to start can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state of Texas’ sales tax holiday Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — including clothing, footwear, school supplies, backpacks, and even face masks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend, according to a news release from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Qualifying apparel and school supplies are listed at texastaxholiday.org.

During the sales tax holiday, qualifying items also can be purchased tax free online or by phone, mail, and custom order when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period;

or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. The Comptroller’s Office estimates that shoppers will save about $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during the 2021 holiday.

