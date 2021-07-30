Rabid raccoon found in Marble Falls

A raccoon in Marble Falls has tested positive for rabies. City officials confirmed the case on social media Thursday, July 29.

The raccoon was picked up in the 500 block of South Avenue M on July 27, the Marble Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Residents are encouraged to ensure that all pets are vaccinated against rabies.

People should avoid contact with animals acting out of the ordinary. Strange animal behavior can be reported to the animal control officer at 877-816-8136.

Signs of rabies in an animal include:

nocturnal animals being active during daytime hours

aggressiveness

seizures

stumbling

vocalizing

The rabies virus can be transmitted to humans and other animals through the saliva of an infected animal, usually via a bite. Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal. If you come into contact with a suspected rabid animal, seek immediate medical attention.

