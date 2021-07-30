GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 2
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
5 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda: discussion and possible actions regarding the issuance of sales tax revenue bonds
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action to make zoning map amendment to allow apartments be built on 7.11 acres out of the Guadalupe Flores Survey No. 7, Abstract No. 304
- discussion and possible action authorizing issuance of over $20 million in certificates of obligation
- discussion and possible action nominating the directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.