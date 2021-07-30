GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 2

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and possible actions regarding the issuance of sales tax revenue bonds

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to make zoning map amendment to allow apartments be built on 7.11 acres out of the Guadalupe Flores Survey No. 7, Abstract No. 304

discussion and possible action authorizing issuance of over $20 million in certificates of obligation

discussion and possible action nominating the directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com