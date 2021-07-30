Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 2

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and possible actions regarding the issuance of sales tax revenue bonds

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action to make zoning map amendment to allow apartments be built on 7.11 acres out of the Guadalupe Flores Survey No. 7, Abstract No. 304
  • discussion and possible action authorizing issuance of over $20 million in certificates of obligation 
  • discussion and possible action nominating the directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 5 

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

