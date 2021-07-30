Burnet County Jail bookings for July 23-29, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 23-29, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Miguel Bernardo Chagolla, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23: failure to appear, public intoxication, assault by contact-family violence, theft of property, resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, criminal mischief.

Austin Mays, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released July 25 after weekend commitment.

Brandon Patrick Shapland, 33, of Burnet was arrested July 23: failure to appear, violation of safety of animals in vehicle.

Ayla Mary Socorro Vidaure, 25, of Bertram was arrested July 23: speeding in school zone.

John Jamyz Melton, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 24: failure to identify as fugitive, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of controlled substance.

Carey Michael Schroeder, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 24: driving while license is invalid-previous conviction/suspension. Released same day on $500 bond.

Leana Josephine Washington, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 24: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released July 25 on $7,500 bond.

Amy Lynn Allen, 50, of Kingsland was arrested July 25: possession of drug paraphernalia, bond forfeiture-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Chad Dakota Richards, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 25: driving while intoxicated. Released July 26 on $1,000 bond.

James Jackson Wells, 24, of Kingsland was arrested July 25: assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, assault on family/household member. Released July 26 on personal recognizance and $1,000 bond.

Nicholas Dean Griffin, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27: assault on family/household member.

German Hernandez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27: driving while intoxicated, duty on striking unattended vehicle. Released July 28 on $52,000 bond.

Seth Lee Levering, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 27: burglary of vehicles.

Donacion Saldana, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27: arson, criminal trespass.

Desiree Danielle Fry, 37, of Llano was arrested July 28: theft of property. Released July 29 on $2,500 bond.

Matthew Wade Helms, 32, of Bertram was arrested July 28: violation of bond/protective order.

Seth Lee Levering, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 28: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, surety surrender-criminal mischief.

John Henry Moore, 67, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 28: assault by contact-family violence.

Natalia Lilianna Padron, 21, of Kingsland was arrested July 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 29 on $1,000 bond.

Tina Lassahn Price, 60, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 28: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 29 on $500 bond.

Evan Charles Watson, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 28: assault causing bodily injury.

Timothy William Brown, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29: parole violation, theft of property.

Derick Lee Escamilla, 36, of Bertram was arrested July 29: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Cathy Sue Heaslet, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29: criminal trespass.

David Lee Rudd, 42, of Kingsland was arrested July 29: bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Corey Joe Sanders, 28, of Kingsland was arrested July 29: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.