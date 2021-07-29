CTEC members to vote on board of directors during annual meeting

Llano County resident Fermin Ortiz is the nominee for the Central Texas Electric Cooperative District 4 board position. CTEC members will vote on installing Ortiz and three other nominees to the board during the cooperative’s Aug. 17 annual meeting at Fredericksburg High School. Courtesy photo

A Llano County resident is among four Central Texas Electric Cooperative board of directors nominees on which members will vote during the co-op’s annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Fredericksburg High School auditorium, 1107 Texas 16 South.

Registration begins at 6 p.m.; the meeting opens at 7 p.m. Attendees will view a video presentation and can participate in a question-and-answer session with co-op CEO Bob Loth.

CTEC members also will vote on the four nominees for the board of directors. CTEC has six districts. During the district meetings earlier this summer, members of those districts made nominations for the board. The other two districts — 2 and 6 — also held meetings, but those directors’ terms are not up this year.

All members can vote on the nominees during the annual meeting. CTEC also mails out proxy cards in the August edition of the Texas Co-Op Power magazine for members not attending the meeting.

Llano County resident Fermin Ortiz is the nominee for District 4, which includes most of Llano County. Ortiz, a businessman and rancher, has more than four decades of experience running businesses in Texas. He also serves as a business consultant in Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee. He is the founder of Save Sandy Creek and a founder of the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

Ortiz has served in a number of community organizations and has been honored several times for his dedication and hard work in the Highland Lakes.

Other nominees are Wynne Rae Whitworth for District 1 (Kendall County area), Mark Hahn for District 3 (Mason County area), and Doylene Bode for District 5 (Gillespie County area).

Directors serve three-year terms and are limited to four consecutive terms.

During the district meetings, Loth gave a video presentation and outlined some of the challenges CTEC has faced in 2020 and the first half of 2021. This included the COVID-19 pandemic and the February 2021 winter storm. CTEC took a hard hit during the storm, Loth said, but employees put in a tremendous amount of work to replace equipment, poles, and lines and restore service.

CTEC currently serves 42,836 meters and 26,294 members. The co-op manages a vast infrastructure, which includes 6,541 miles of lines.

For more information on CTEC, visit its website, call 1-800-900-2832, or email helpdesk@ctec.coop.

