UPDATE: Passenger in high-speed motorcycle chase dies from injuries

UPDATE: The passenger of the high-speed motorcycle chase Saturday, July 24, died from her injuries on Wednesday, July 28. A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for the funeral arrangements for Farren Michelle Hawkins.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

A motorcyclist and his passenger were transported to the hospital after leading law enforcement on a chase through parts of Burnet and Llano counties before crashing on RM 2900 in the Kingsland area.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, a Marble Falls police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle in the 500 block of U.S. 281. The driver, who had a passenger, took off and the officer pursued.

The chase went through downtown Marble Falls and eventually past H-E-B on RR 1431 headed west toward Granite Shoals with Marble Falls officers in pursuit.

According to Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff, Granite Shoals officers joined the chase when the vehicle reached their city. Granite Shoals and Marble Falls officers continued the pursuit of the motorcycle westbound on RR 1431.

At the Llano County line, Marble Falls and Granite Shoals officers suspended their pursuit as Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the chase. The motorcycle was traveling at “excessive speeds” as it entered Llano County.

The chase continued to RM 2900, where the motorcycle driver headed south. The driver eventually crashed. Both driver and passenger suffered a number of injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Ratliff said LCSO officials have indicated they plan to pursue charges against the motorcycle driver for evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and causing serious bodily injury.

