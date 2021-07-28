Granite Shoals man charged with arson

Granite Shoals police arrested 59-year-old Donacion Saldana on a charge of arson, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, after an officer spotted him possibly starting a fire in a wooded area in the 1600 block of Rockcrest Drive. Photo courtesy of Burnet County Jail

A Granite Shoals police officer possibly thwarted a large blaze after he spotted a man lighting a small fire in a wooded area on Rockcrest Drive.

Officer Chad Taliaferro was investigating a criminal trespassing call at about 4:15 p.m Tuesday, July 27, in the 1600 block of Rockcrest Drive. The homeowner provided a home security video of a suspect on the property twice that same day without permission.

According to a probable cause affidavit completed by Taliaferro, the suspect, 59-year-old Donacion Saldana of Granite Shoals, had been arrested twice in 2021 for trespassing at the same residence. The man was suspected of previously causing damage at the residence. The homeowner had put up “no trespassing” signs as a result of the incidents.

During an investigation at the scene, officers spotted the man across the road from the home in a wooded area. When Taliaferro approached the subject, the officer noticed he was standing over a small fire “that was spreading quickly.”

When the man saw Taliaferro, he began stomping out the fire and told the officer he was trying to put it out. However, police found another small fire in the vicinity of the man and the first blaze.

While reviewing the home security footage, the suspect “was clearly seen walking to the location where the second fire was located,” according to the affidavit.

When officers searched the man, they found a cigarette lighter on him but no cigarettes or similar products. The suspect did not own, lease, or rent the property on which he was seen lighting the fire.

Granite Shoals officers arrested the suspect and charged him with arson, a second-degree felony, and criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail. Bond information wasn’t available at publication time.

