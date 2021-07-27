New teachers and classes at Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls

Fall 2021 enrollment is now open at Harmony School of Creative Arts, 1503 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls. The nonprofit school offers music, art, and dance classes for all ages. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

With the addition of three new teachers, Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls is expanding its class offerings in music, art, and dance for all ages. Fall 2021 enrollment is now open.

The nonprofit school’s music program will offer more classes in the fall to accommodate a growing demand. New piano teacher Natalie Hardy brings about 25 years’ experience and a Bachelor of Music in piano performance to the school.

She studied at Georgia State University and Kennesaw State University, was an active member of the Georgia Music Teachers Association for 20 years, and played the clarinet and piano in the Gwinnett Symphony Wind Orchestra.

Hardy will offer private piano instruction for all ages at Harmony School.

“Harmony is a pillar of fine arts in the Texas Hill Country, and I’m excited to be able to offer piano lessons within the community,” she said.

A music room at Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls. The school recently added three teachers to its roster and expanded its class offerings. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

In the art department, Rachel Foley began teaching art camp this summer with the class Explorations in Art for Kids. Her training includes graphic design, acrylic, photography, and early childhood art. She will continue teaching in the fall with an arts and crafts class for toddlers at 10 a.m. Mondays.

Chelsea Bills has joined the dance staff and teaches beginner hip-hop, tumbling tots, and drill team prep classes. She trained at the Evolution Dance studio in Leander and competed as an officer on the Glenn High School drill team, winning first-place solo at the state competition.

“I am thrilled to join Harmony School of Creative Arts and be a part of such a welcoming community where they put the dancers first,” she said.

Harmony School has finalized the schedule of new and returning offerings for the fall, including a new art class for ages 3-5 and the popular mainstays of adult ballet, creative ballet, and hip-hop.

An open house is 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the school, 1503 Mormon Mill Road, where families and students can meet the teachers and learn about classes.

Visit the school’s website for more information or call 830-693-1791.

Listen to an interview with Executive Director Amy Taylor on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune.

