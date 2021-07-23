GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 26
Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, July 26
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action authorizing the Home Delivered Meal Grant program for 2022
- discussion and possible action to fund medical services for Llano County Jail inmates from the Non-Departmental Unallocated budget
- discussion and possible action to pursue funding for new capital items by issuing Tax Notes
Kingsland Municipal Utility District board
9 a.m. regular meeting
KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets, Kingsland
- discussion and possible action on the engineering status report on pending engineering and construction projects
- discussion and possible action regarding rules, regulations, and policies to rent the Kingsland Community Center
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of Bertram Elementary School addition design
- discussion and possible action regarding the proposed 2021-22 tax rate and to set the date for a public meeting to discuss the tax rate
Tuesday, July 27
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving the application for the LCRA Community Development Partnership Program
- discussion and possible action approving the application for the Ladd and Katherine Hancher Library grant for the Bertram Library
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.