GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 26

Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, July 26

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action authorizing the Home Delivered Meal Grant program for 2022

discussion and possible action to fund medical services for Llano County Jail inmates from the Non-Departmental Unallocated budget

discussion and possible action to pursue funding for new capital items by issuing Tax Notes

Kingsland Municipal Utility District board

9 a.m. regular meeting

KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets, Kingsland

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the engineering status report on pending engineering and construction projects

discussion and possible action regarding rules, regulations, and policies to rent the Kingsland Community Center

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding approval of Bertram Elementary School addition design

discussion and possible action regarding the proposed 2021-22 tax rate and to set the date for a public meeting to discuss the tax rate

Tuesday, July 27

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the application for the LCRA Community Development Partnership Program

discussion and possible action approving the application for the Ladd and Katherine Hancher Library grant for the Bertram Library

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

