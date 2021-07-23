Debbie Diane Belk, 62, passed away July 20, 2021

Debbie Diane Belk, 62, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 7, 1958.

In 1977, Debbie graduated from Marble Falls High School. She retired from PEC after many years of service.

Debbie enjoyed crafting, whether it was sewing or painting holiday-themed shirts. She loved photography and was always behind the camera. It was often tough to get a picture of her.

She loved children and spent years helping in the church nursery and being the youth group “Momma,” always making sure they were fully stocked with snacks and drinks.

No matter what time it was, if friends came over, you could always count on her to whip up something to eat, almost always chicken quesadillas. Her house was the house everyone came to.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Louise Bumpass.

Those left to remember her are her brother, Tony Bumpass; her three children, Brandon Belk and wife Kasey, Tiffany Frisch and husband Michael, Brittney Villarreal and husband Jimmy; and her pride and joy, eight grandchildren, Tyler, Rylee, Peyton, Sydney, Parker, Danny, Kyle, and Nolan.

A memorial service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls.