Cottonwood Shores gets sales tax boost from new businesses; other cities see rise

The city of Cottonwood Shores sales tax is up 26.73 percent from the same time period as 2020, giving city leaders options on how to spend the extra money. City Administrator J.C. Hughes attributes the extra to the opening of Bay View Restaurant and Bar and Hozhoni on the Hill, a wedding chapel and luxury “glamping” venue in Cottonwood Shores.

“That increase for a city our size is huge,” he said. “It allows us to do things in next year’s budget we normally wouldn’t do, like hire two new people.”

The new hires could include a clerk in City Hall to help with the increased number of housing permits and an employee in the Public Works department, Hughes said. But the earliest these hires would be made is Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins, he added.

During June 2021, the city brought in $145,393.42 in sales tax, which is $27,672.43 more than the same time last year, according to the Texas Comptroller website.

As Cottonwood Shores city leaders continue to create and examine the 2021-22 fiscal budget, they remain highly optimistic that sales tax will continue to rise. That’s because two more businesses are expected to open in 2022: the TXB convenience store and NXTLVL Marine LBJ, a boat shop.

“Those are substantial also,” Hughes said. “Those are new high-sales businesses coming into town that will have a wonderful affect on sales. A 26-27 percent sales tax increase is going to help us move forward to get things done. We’re benefiting from our growth.”

Most other Highland Lakes cities are also experiencing an increase in sales tax revenues. Here are the June numbers:

MARBLE FALLS

June sales tax revenue for Marble Falls is up 18.27 percent compared to June 2020.

June 2021: $1,030,796.92

June 2020: $871,544.73

Year-to-date sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $6.6 million, up 19.48 percent from last year

BURNET

June sales tax revenue for Burnet is up 9.34 percent compared to June 2020.

June 2021: $274,730.11

June 2020: $251,259.64

Year-to-date sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $1.77 million, up 15.30 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS

June sales tax revenue for Granite Shoals is down 3.65 percent compared to June 2020.

June 2021: $38,567.02

June 2020: $40,028.36

Total sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $227,116.39, up 10.51 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY

June sales tax revenue for Horseshoe Bay is up 98.91 percent compared to June 2020.

June 2021: $164,503.31

June 2020: $82,701.92

Total sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $937,741.76, up 25.82 percent from last year

COTTONWOOD SHORES

June sales tax revenue for Cottonwood Shores is up 16.46 percent compared to June 2020.

June 2021: $25,855.72

June 2020: $22,199.83

Total sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $145,393.42, up 26.73 percent from last year

editor@thepicayune.com