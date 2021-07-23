Burnet man leads police on pursuit

A traffic stop in Marble Falls turned into a pursuit that ended with Brandon Patrick Shapland charged with evading arrest and driving with an invalid license. Burnet County Jail photo

A 33-year-old man is in the Burnet County Jail after leading law enforcement officers on an approximately 20-minute pursuit that involved several agencies.

Marble Falls Police Sgt. Cory Munoz attempted to pull over a white minivan for an expired registration at the intersection of RR 1431 and Industrial Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, but the driver did not stop and took off.

Officers identified the suspect as Brandon Shapland of Burnet, who was considered armed and dangerous. In February and then in April, the suspect was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Granite Shoals officers and Burnet County and Llano County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit. The chase eventually ended in Llano County, according to Marble Falls Capt. Trisha Ratliff.

Officers arrested Shapland and charged him with evading arrest and driving with an invalid license. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on both charges as well as multiple outstanding criminal warrants. As of publication time Friday, July 23, he was being held in lieu of $12,000 in bonds.

