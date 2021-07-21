Marble Falls Planning and Zoning commissioner appointed

Stephen "Danny" Miller addresses the Marble Falls City Council on July 20. Miller was appointed as Planning and Zoning commissioner for Place 3 during the meeting. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Marble Falls Planning and Zoning Commission has a new member. Stephen “Danny” Miller will serve as Place 3 commissioner following approval of the City Council at the Tuesday, July 20, meeting.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” Miller told the council.

The Place 3 commissioner position became available in May when Councilor William “Dee” Haddock resigned. Miller will serve until January 2023, the remainder of Haddock’s vacated term.

Miller and Mark Few both applied for the position.

Eligible applicants must own real property within the city, City Secretary Christina McDonald explained during the meeting. Miller has lived in the Marble Falls area since 2002.

He is currently the vice president of Land Development at LJA Engineering, an Austin-based consulting firm. He acknowledged his involvement in some Marble Falls-area projects will require him to abstain from some commission votes and discussions but believes his work experience will bring an added value to the commission.

“Being in the civil engineering and, more importantly, the land development part of civil engineering, (LJA Engineering) is on the front end of a lot of projects,” Miller said. “(Growth) is coming, and I’m not against it coming, but there are a lot of ways it could be managed better.”

