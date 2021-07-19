Man arrested during Democratic rally

Reynol P. Gray was charged with assault and resisting arrest at a Turn Rural Texas Blue rally in Marble Falls on July 17.

A one-man protest resulted in an arrest at the Turn Rural Texas Blue rally on July 17 in Johnson Park in Marble Falls. Protester Reynol P. Gray was taken into police custody and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Resisting arrest is a class A misdemeanor, while injury to a child/elderly/disabled-reckless body injury is a state jail felony.

Marble Falls Police Sgt. Cory Munoz responded to the disturbance and arrested the man.

“I began to approach the scene cautiously when I observed the suspect, who was later identified as the male, pushing someone,” Munoz wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “The defendant was wearing Trump attire. As I began to run over to the defendant, I then observed a male defending himself and pinning the defendant against the stage.”

When Munoz tried to arrest Gray, he resisted, the sergeant wrote.

“The defendant pulled his hands away from me and began to turn his body to prevent me from being able to grab his wrists,” Munoz wrote. “I then eased the defendant to the ground and was able to secure his hands in handcuffs. The defendant continued to be resistant to the arrest and refused to stand up, forcing me to pick the defendant up off of the ground.”

The assault victim, a 68-year-old man, sustained a cut from being pushed against the stage.

Gray was transported to the Burnet County Jail.

The rally, hosted by local Democratic clubs, featured speeches by Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier, state Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa, and others. Police were called to the rally after Gray began yelling profanities at event speakers and made his way toward the pavilion stage, said event attendee Dan Cone of Marble Falls.

“(Gray) waited until a woman started her speech and walked right down to the stage,” Cone explained. “Several of the organizers walked up and made a human wall. He started yelling and threatening them with physical violence. It was, up to that point, a very peaceful gathering.”

brigid@thepicayune.com