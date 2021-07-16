Burnet County Jail bookings for July 9-15, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 9-15, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anthony Michael Arce, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9: aggravated sexual assault of child, indecency with child-sexual contact.

Quentin Mayo Buetow, 22, of Burnet was arrested July 9: credit/debit card abuse, theft of mail/identifying information, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, surety surrender-possession of marijuana, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance. He was released July 14 on $39,000 bond.

Mary Juliet Diamond, 30, of Spicewood was arrested July 9: robbery.

Nicholas Dean Griffin, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 9: sexual assault of child.

John Benedict Kepper, 64, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 9: bond withdrawal-attempted sexual assault, bond withdrawal-aggravated kidnapping, bond withdrawal-sexual assault.

Klayrisia Danyel Perez, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 9: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 10 on $10,000 bond.

Michael Wells Jr., 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9: SRA-assault on family/household member.

Jimmy Ray Herron Jr., 38, of Burnet was arrested July 10: evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released July 11 on $7,500 bond.

Denise Marie Markgraf, 46, of Burnet was arrested July 11: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 12 on $500 bond.

John Benedict Kepper, 64, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 12: sexual assault.

Jesse Lee Kinsey, 66, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, public intoxication.

Cason Jamar LeBlanc, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 12: unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of marijuana. Released July 13 on $2,000 bond.

Justin Ryan Pond, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 12: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of marijuana. Released July 13 on $5,500 bond.

Kasandra Sue Brown, 29, of Burnet was arrested July 13: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Peggy Lee Johnson, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13: driving with invalid license with previous conviction/suspension, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14: criminal trespass.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14: no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license plate lamp, failure to appear.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14: illegal dumping. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Robert Guerra Silva, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14: illegal dumping. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 23, of Spicewood was arrested July 15: burglary of vehicles.

Angelica Maria Ramirez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 15: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Gregory Ellas Stevenson, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested July 15: tamper/fabricate physical evidence.