Marble Falls tells owner of burned building to clean it up or face fines

A storage building next to the car wash on Avenue K between RR 1431 and Mission Hills Drive that burned last April has caused concern among local businesses due to homeless activity. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The owner of a storage building gutted by fire in April on Avenue K between RR 1431 and Mission Hills Drive faces a series of code enforcement violations and fines if he doesn’t clear it out soon. The owner of the building and adjacent car wash could not be reached for comment but has been contacted by the Marble Falls Police Department.

The site was visited by city code enforcement on Monday, July 12.

“We are trying to get that torn down,” said Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson, who visited with local business owners to discuss nuisance activity at the site. “(Code enforcement) let the owner know they are going to file violations in court if nothing is done.”

Nearby businesses have reported two different homeless people living in the building off and on and creating sanitation problems. Suspicious activity that could be drug related also has been reported.

“We are stepping up our drive-through patrols over there to discourage anyone who wants to do that kind of business,” Chief Hanson said. “I hope that’s going to help get that issue cleared up.”

He added that several people were working with local community services to get help for two homeless people who reportedly have been staying in the building.

“Hopefully, we can get all the problems cleared up and get anyone who has been laying their head down back there the right services, get them on their feet and on their way to a good life.”

The fire was deemed an accident, according to Hanson.

