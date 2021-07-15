The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting an interactive prescribed fire workshop July 30 at Spicewood Ranch. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

An interactive workshop on prescribed fires is July 30 at Spicewood Ranch, 840 CR 411 in Spicewood. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event is geared toward landowners and land managers. Sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m. The workshop is 8-10:30 a.m.

Space is limited, so pre-registration is necessary. Contact Teri Gaston at 830-988-6157 or teri.gaston@ag.tamu.edu.

Participants will learn best practices for prescribed fires, or controlled burns, which are used to reduce fire fuels, rejuvenate vegetation, control brush, and even improve soil health.

For thousands of years, fires were part of the natural process and kept land and vegetation healthy. However, beginning in the late 1800s and continuing through most of the 20th century, governments and landowners tried to suppress fires on their lands. Eventually, researchers and landowners realized their mistake and learned the value of prescribed fires in managing resources, helping to limit wildfires, and improving wildlife habitats and domestic livestock grazing.

AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist Maureen Frank, Ph.D, and graduate research student Kaitlyn Restivo are hosting the workshop on July 30, which falls on a Friday.

“The primary goal of the workshop is to educate attendees on the benefits of prescribed burns, provide information and best practices, and help landowners find opportunities to participate in hands-on experiences with prescribed burns,” Frank said.

The workshop will give participants information on burn timing, liability concerns, wildlife and livestock management, and finding resources and cost assistance. Participants can share their own experiences and learn from others.

“Prescribed fire is an effective but underutilized tool for both vegetation control and increasing the quality of wildlife habitat,” Restivo said. “We are hoping this workshop will enhance landowner awareness of the many positive outcomes prescribed fire can provide.”

editor@thepicayune.com