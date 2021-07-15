COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 21 in Burnet

People can register for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Burnet on July 21 on site or in advance using the QR code is this image.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. Vaccinations are free. The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting.

The clinic is open to ages 12 and older. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in ages 12-17. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only authorized for adults.

You can register on site the day of the clinic or pre-register by using the QR code in the image above. Medical insurance is not necessary.

Federal, state, and local health officials advise getting vaccinated to protect against the virus that causes COVID-19. According to the state, about 51 percent of Texans ages 12 and older — roughly 12.3 million — are fully vaccinated as of July 14. In Burnet County, 43 percent of that age group are fully vaccinated; in Llano County, 44 percent.

For more information on the vaccine or to find a clinic, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

