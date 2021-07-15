Applications for electrician, certified medical assistant programs open

Students attend plumbing classes in the 2021 Workforce Network Inc. apprenticeship program. Applications for electrician and certified medical assistant training are now open. Courtesy photo

Applications are open for electrician and certified medical assistant training provided by Workforce Network Inc. and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. Highland Lakes residents can participate in hands-on courses taught by industry professionals for a $100 student fee.

Those accepted into the programs save hundreds of dollars that would normally go toward instruction, supplies, and lab fees, said Gail Davalos, director of Stakeholder Relations for Workforce Network.

“(Paying a small fee) helps a student to have some skin in the game and some investment so that they take their attendance seriously,” Davalos said. “If anyone is not able to (pay), we’re not going to keep them out of the class and will find a donor to help.”

Beginning Aug. 9, students enrolled in the two-semester electrician apprentice course will attend Monday night classes from 6-9 p.m. at the Hill Country Builders Association building, 1401 Broadway in Marble Falls. Instruction from journeyman electrician Calvin Jones will include electrical safety, blueprint reading, and Ohm’s Law.

“(Calvin) has years of experience in teaching apprentices through Independent Electrical Contractors,” Davalos said. “We’re very excited to have him.”

The six-month certified medical assistant training begins Sept. 13. Classes are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at Central Texas College, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

Instructor Kathy Schrieber, a licensed vocational nurse, will lead the course.

During the program, students will receive 80 work hours of on-site training by shadowing medical professionals at Baylor Scott and White doctors’ offices. The program also covers certification exam costs.

“They’ll actually get the certification so they can go to work once it’s done,” Davalos said.

Call program director Julie Farmer at 830-613-1240 for more information and to set up an interview.

Each course is accepting up to 14 students. Applicants do not need previous industry experience to enroll.

Both courses are part of the Workforce Network Inc. apprenticeship program and funded through the Texas Workforce Commission’s High-Demand Job Training Grant and contributions by the economic development corporations of Burnet, Marble Falls, and Llano. A plumbing course was held starting in May.

