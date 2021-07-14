Michael Wayne Hoffman, 58, of Kingsland passed away July 12, 2021

Michael Wayne Hoffman of Kingsland, Texas, passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 58. He was born on Oct. 17, 1962, in Houston to the late Otto Hoffman and Judy Lea Cravens Schoenfeld (remarried).

After grade school, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a specialist in the Military Police Unit stationed in Seoul, South Korea. After completing his service, he transitioned back to civilian life and took up employment as a truck driver and electrician. Michael also served as the Taylor chapter president of the Texas Wheels Motorcycle Club, for which he was especially proud of helping raise money to obtain a van for a special-needs child (Hannah) among other charitable accomplishments with the club.

Michael is survived by his wife, Julie Hoffman of Kingsland; his father, George Paul Schoenfeld of Mason, Texas; brother, Cody Ray Schoenfeld and wife Heather of Highland Village, Texas; six children, Amanda Lewis, Christina Hoffman, Ricky Chamberlain, Crystal Hoffman, Justin Hoffman, and Rachel Hoffman; and 11 grandchildren.

Visitation with the family is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Llano City Cemetery. Michael’s Texas Wheels brothers will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.