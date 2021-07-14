Support Community Press

Meadowlakes couple injured in McCullough County accident

21 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
The remains of Sarah and Wayne Thelen’s car after a July 10 collision between Brady and Llano

The remains of Sarah and Wayne Thelen’s car after a July 10 collision between Brady and Llano. The Meadowlakes couple was admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital after the accident. Photo by Mike Thelen

Two Meadowlakes residents were injured in a collision on the morning of July 10 on Texas 71 between Llano and Brady in McCullough County.

Sarah and Wayne Thelen, both in their 70s, were driving to Llano when they were hit by a car headed for Brady, explained their son, Mike Thelen. Members of the on-site wrecking crew told Thelen the two-car collision was likely caused after the other vehicle hydroplaned. 

Both adults were admitted to the ICU of a nearby hospital following the accident. 

“My mom got banged up from the collarbone to the hip,” Thelen said. “She had to have open-heart surgery for her aorta. She’s also got a broken bone, broken wrist, and broken ribs. Dad was released Sunday night, but he’s got a broken wrist and bruises.” 

The Thelen family owns Thelen and Associates Real Estate in Marble Falls.

DailyTrib.com was unable to obtain official accident reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety before the time of publication.  

Brigid Cooley

