Burnet County grand jury indicts man on child pornography, abuse charges

A Burnet County grand jury handed up indictments on 36 child pornography charges and two child sexual abuse charges against a 33-year-old Florence man.

Johnathan Lamb was indicted July 1 on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as possession of child pornography charges. The sexual abuse charges involve two victims who were under the age of 14 at the time.

According to the indictment, the defendant abused one victim over a span of time from January 2015 to June 2019. The indictment states the defendant committed two or more acts during this time.

In the second count, the indictment charges that the defendant committed two or more acts over a span of time from July 2013 to December 2014 with a victim under the age of 14.

The first two charges are first-degree felonies and punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

The defendant also faces 36 third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. According to the indictment, he possessed numerous child pornography materials, including photos and videos, on or around April 9, 2021.

Lamb was first booked into the Burnet County Jail on April 9 following his arrest. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 in bonds on each of the child sexual abuse charges and $5,000 in bonds on each of the 36 possession of child pornography charges.

