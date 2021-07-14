Back to School Blast returns with 1,500 free backpacks stuffed with supplies

Step one of getting ready for the first day of class is the annual Back to School Blast. This year’s event is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at Colt Elementary School, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls.

It is open to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Students don’t need any ID or residency proof. They just need to show up,” said event organizer Jonathan Sultemeier. “They just need to have a parent with them, if possible.”

In a drive-through line, organizers will hand out about 1,500 backpacks stuffed with grade-specific school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. People then will be directed to areas where kids can get free shoes and socks and families can browse vendors.

Businesses, organizations, and services for families have been invited to the event. Other interested vendors may contact organizers through the Back to School Blast website.

In past years, volunteers gathered in the week before the event to fill backpacks, but Sultemeier said they now mostly come pre-packed.

However, volunteers are still needed.

“We need people who can help set up or volunteer during the event,” Sultemeier said.

Interested volunteers can register through the B2SB signup link.

For more information on the Back to School Blast, visit the B2SB website or its Facebook page.

