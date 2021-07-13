Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Sierra Club activist to speak at Burnet County Democratic Club meeting

15 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Annie Hartnett of the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club's Annie Hartnett is the guest speaker of the Burnet County Democratic Club on July 20. She will speak about the environmental impact of the Texas border wall. Courtesy and iStock photos

Annie Hartnett of the Sierra Club will speak at the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting Tuesday, July 20. It starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests can attend remotely via Zoom or in person at the club’s headquarters, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls.

“Annie is our first in-person speaker in more than a year,” said club President B.J. Henry. “She’s well-informed on the border issue.”

Hartnett will share photos and experiences from her trips to the border and “report on the real conditions on the ground as well as the impact of the border wall on the environment and community,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson.

The Sierra Club is an environmental organization with chapters across the United States.

Burnet County Democratic Club newsletter subscribers will receive detailed information about how to attend the meeting remotely or in person. All others may email info@bcdctx.org for a Zoom link.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram and visit bcdctx.org for membership information. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Hayride brings Cottonwood Shores history to life; volunteer actors needed

15 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

First responders steer saddling competition July 16 at Marble Falls Rodeo

2 days ago | Brigid Cooley

Lieutenant governor candidate, state party chair to speak at Democratic rally in Marble Falls

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 + 20 =