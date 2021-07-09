Burnet burglar busted in stolen clothes

A Burnet woman arrived at her home on Highland Drive at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, to find a man leaving the house with a drink in his hand and wearing her husband’s work clothes.

Only, the man wasn’t her husband and he didn’t have permission to be in the residence.

When the homeowner confronted the man, who was, by then, sitting on a couch under the carport, the individual fled. A Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area spotted the running man and saw him throw a backpack into an SUV and then toss another item under the same vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The deputy got out of his patrol vehicle and ordered the man to stop, but he took off again. Eventually, the deputy was able to catch the man and detain him until a Burnet police officer arrived.

The 44-year-old man denied to the officer and deputy that he had been in the house in question and said he was just looking for someone. Law enforcement officers were able to determine that the clothes he was wearing were those of the homeowner’s husband due to a barcode on the garments. The shirt had a patch on the front with the husband’s name and his place of employment.

During the ensuing investigation, officers found the suspect’s actual clothes in the laundry room of the Highland Drive home and in the backpack he had previously tossed, according to the affidavit.

Along with the suspect’s shirt, officers found a number of tools and 53 photos from the residence. The homeowner confirmed the photos were of her family and had been in the master bedroom.

According to the affidavit, officers also located witnesses who spotted the suspect in their own backyards earlier in the day. The deputy located a person known to the suspect, who confirmed that the backpack belonged to the 44-year-old man.

Officers charged the man with two counts of burglary of a habitation, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on July 8.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: DailyTrib.com does not name suspects in minor crimes in accordance to Associated Press guidelines.)

