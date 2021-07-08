Support Community Press

Garry Dave Douglas passed away June 27, 2021

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Garry Dave Douglas passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Marble Falls, Texas. He was born November 6, 1957, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Raymond Rudolph Douglas and Alma Laverne (Brown) Douglas. 

Garry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard T. Douglas; and his infant twin brother, Terry Lee Douglas.

Garry is survived by his fiancé, Terri Hunter of Marble Falls; son, Gary Ray Douglas II and wife Mary Jean; daughter, Katherine Marie Douglas; brother Jesse Ray Douglas; five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was no idler and was boldly driven to experience the fullness of life as he perceived it with his famous words: “Been there, done that.”

His memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls.

