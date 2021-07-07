Tyson chicken recall hits local grocers

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 8.5 million pounds of pre-cooked chicken products due to possible listeria contamination. Photo courtesy of Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 8.5 million pounds of chicken in ready-to-eat products after a person reportedly died from eating a poultry product contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The major food producer shipped the chicken to grocers across the country, including H-E-B and Walmart.

The recall includes some H-E-B brand products in which Tyson chicken is used.

Anyone with affected products should throw them away or return them to the store from where they were purchased. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Saturday, July 3.

Federal officials have identified one death and at least three cases of illness associated with the pre-cooked chicken products.

Tyson Foods products included in the recall have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to H-E-B, several of its made-in-store Meal Simple items are involved in the recall.

Other brands impacted by the recall include Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars. A complete list of affected products is available on the USDA’s website.

Listeria can cause severe illness and, in rare cases, death. Symptoms usually appear one to four weeks after eating contaminated food but can also start as late as 10 weeks. Some of the symptoms are fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and diarrhea.

If you have any of the recalled products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you clean your refrigerator and any containers or surfaces the chicken might have touched. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily spread.

The CDC recommends a five-step procedure for cleaning a refrigerator.

For more information on the recall, contact the grocer from which you purchased the product or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or view the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Tyson Foods Inc. recall notice.

editor@thepicayune.com