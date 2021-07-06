NEW BIZ: Get lunch, coffee, and cupcakes at The Kitchen Table in Bertram
Bertram locals and visitors can pick up a selection of homemade baked goods and savory lunches at The Kitchen Table, 145 E. Vaughn St., a new two-in-one business that opened June 23. The combination coffee shop/bakery and restaurant is a collaboration between Board Me owner Trisha Zeimetz and bakers Nancy and Gabriel Herrera of Reach for the Sky Bakeshop.
“This is only our second week, and we feel like we’ve been working 10 years already,” Zeimetz told DailyTrib.com.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, customers can choose from a selection of ice creams, homemade macarons, and specialty cupcakes. Lunch is currently served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Before their June 23 opening, Zeimetz and the Herreras each ran small businesses from inside their homes. Zeimetz specializes in all things savory, creating charcuterie boards of gourmet cheeses, meats, and fruits for events she caters. The Hererras have a bakery background, creating goodies like made-from-scratch macarons and s’mores cupcakes.
The trio decided to collaborate with each other last year after meeting at a small-business vendor event.
“There was just something about Nancy and Gabriel that stayed with me,” Zeimetz said. “They are definitely special homemade, gourmet bakers. I thought (their goods) would go really well with charcuterie. They were right on board right away. We 50/50’d everything, and we’ve paid literally out of pocket.”
While the business is already open, a formal grand opening is being planned for mid-July. Visit The Kitchen Table’s website for more information on the event.
The spacious venue also can be reserved for after-hours parties and events. Visit its Facebook page for more information.