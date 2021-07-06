NEW BIZ: Get lunch, coffee, and cupcakes at The Kitchen Table in Bertram

The Kitchen Table, 145 E. Vaughn St. in Bertram, opened its doors on June 23. A combination coffee shop/bakery and restaurant, The Kitchen Table is a collaboration between two small businesses: Board Me and Reach for the Sky Bakeshop. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Bertram locals and visitors can pick up a selection of homemade baked goods and savory lunches at The Kitchen Table, 145 E. Vaughn St., a new two-in-one business that opened June 23. The combination coffee shop/bakery and restaurant is a collaboration between Board Me owner Trisha Zeimetz and bakers Nancy and Gabriel Herrera of Reach for the Sky Bakeshop.

“This is only our second week, and we feel like we’ve been working 10 years already,” Zeimetz told DailyTrib.com.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, customers can choose from a selection of ice creams, homemade macarons, and specialty cupcakes. Lunch is currently served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inside The Kitchen Table, guests sit at cafe tables or make themselves comfortable on a green couch. The exposed-brick walls provide a perfect backdrop for social media-worthy photos, which the owners encourage. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Before their June 23 opening, Zeimetz and the Herreras each ran small businesses from inside their homes. Zeimetz specializes in all things savory, creating charcuterie boards of gourmet cheeses, meats, and fruits for events she caters. The Hererras have a bakery background, creating goodies like made-from-scratch macarons and s’mores cupcakes.

The trio decided to collaborate with each other last year after meeting at a small-business vendor event.

“There was just something about Nancy and Gabriel that stayed with me,” Zeimetz said. “They are definitely special homemade, gourmet bakers. I thought (their goods) would go really well with charcuterie. They were right on board right away. We 50/50’d everything, and we’ve paid literally out of pocket.”

The shop offers a variety of sweet treats, including the cupcake of the week with flavors such as s’mores and churro. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

While the business is already open, a formal grand opening is being planned for mid-July. Visit The Kitchen Table’s website for more information on the event.

The spacious venue also can be reserved for after-hours parties and events. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

