KMUD to discuss job description for new general manager at special meeting

Mary Ann Hefner (right) has served as interim general manager of the Kingsland Municipal Utility District since November 2020. The utility’s board of directors, which includes Dianne Woolington (left) and Lorean Sindelar, is looking for a firm to help search for a permanent general manager. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Kingsland Municipal Utility District is holding a special meeting Monday, July 12, to discuss what board members are looking for in a new general manager.

The meeting is 9 a.m. at the KMUD office, located on the corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets in Kingsland.

During the board’s regular meeting June 28, interim General Manager Mary Ann Hefner asked the directors to consider using a search firm to help with the hiring process.

However, Vice President Larry Denney recommended the board first discuss the job’s description.

“This is probably one of the most important things this board is going to do and live with it for many years,” he said. “Let’s have a special meeting to discuss the general manager and what we want in a job description before we go to a headhunter.”

He noted the board might not be able to hire a general manager who checks off every single item. For example, Denney said, the board might have to decide which is more important: a candidate with a strong background on the operation side or one with financial expertise.

“We need to go back and see what we want,” he said. “I think we all have ideas.”

The board also will consider job descriptions for office manager and operations manager.

Hefner has served as the interim general manager since November 2020 after former General Manager Anita LeBier resigned.

