GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 6

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, July 6

Llano County Commissioners Court

10 a.m. budget workshop

Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda: Discuss proposed 2022 budget 

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda

  • Marble Falls Police Department update from Chief Glenn Hanson
  • discussion and possible action on authorized costs associated with Thunder Rock housing development 
  • discussion and possible action on approving 2021-26 Council Vision and Strategic Priorities

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven 

On the agenda: 

  • presentation on April and May sales-tax reports 
  • discussion on fiscal year 2021-22 

Wednesday, July 7 

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on sales contract between Crush Properties LLC and EDC for purchase of lot inside Marble Falls Industrial Park 
  • discussion and possible action on professional engineering and architecture services proposal from Doucet & Associates for Phase 1B of city’s Parks Master Plan

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

