GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 6
Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, July 6
Llano County Commissioners Court
10 a.m. budget workshop
Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
On the agenda: Discuss proposed 2022 budget
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- Marble Falls Police Department update from Chief Glenn Hanson
- discussion and possible action on authorized costs associated with Thunder Rock housing development
- discussion and possible action on approving 2021-26 Council Vision and Strategic Priorities
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- presentation on April and May sales-tax reports
- discussion on fiscal year 2021-22
Wednesday, July 7
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on sales contract between Crush Properties LLC and EDC for purchase of lot inside Marble Falls Industrial Park
- discussion and possible action on professional engineering and architecture services proposal from Doucet & Associates for Phase 1B of city’s Parks Master Plan