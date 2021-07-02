Burnet County Jail bookings for June 25-July 1, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 25-July 1, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 25: criminal trespass.

Kiska Rene Ferguson, 38, of Kingsland was arrested June 25: credit/debit card abuse.

William Barton Kight, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 25: assault on peace officer/judge, unlawful restraint while in custody, injury to child/elderly/disabled-reckless bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Matt Lee McClinton, 46, of Spicewood was arrested June 25: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released June 26 on $3,000 bond.

Stephen Franklin Sheppard, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 25: resisting arrest/search/transport, theft. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25: criminal trespass.

Daniel Thomas Barner, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 26: criminal trespass. Released June 27 on $1,500 bond.

Cory Robert Callahan, 44, of Burnet was arrested June 26: theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yvette Lisa Garcia, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 26: theft of property, illegal dumping. Released June 27 on $4,500 bond.

Michael Allen Rodriguez, 22, of Bertram was arrested June 26: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

John Floyd Wagner, 56, of Burnet was arrested June 27: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released June 28 on $5,000 bond.

Austin Scott Keilman, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 28: surety surrender-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Edward John Manthei, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 28: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication. Released June 30 on personal recognizance.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 28: SRA-burglary of building, SRA-theft of firearms.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 28: bond forfeiture-theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of controlled substance.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 28: bond forfeiture-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Larry Christopher Holcomb, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 29: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 30 on $500 bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 39, of Bertram was arrested June 29: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Bobby Lee Bingle, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 30: sex offender’s duty to register, failure to appear-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, violation of bond/protective order.

Reyes Garcia Jr., 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 30: insufficient bond-assault on public servant.

Jimmy Ray Lerma Jr., 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 30: bond revocation-injury to child/elderly/disabled, bond revocation-sexual assault of child, capias pro fine-animal estray/at large.

Jonathan James Watson, 39, of Bertram was arrested June 30: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

Lorraine Flores, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 1: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport, surety surrender-failure to identify as fugitive, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Taylor Dawn Hammack, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested July 1: violation of bond/protective order.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 20, of Burnet was arrested July 1: theft of property.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 1: surety surrender-criminal trespass.