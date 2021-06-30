Horseshoe Bay has traffic plan for July 4 fireworks

Horseshoe Bay has a traffic plan in anticipation of large crowds for the Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake LBJ. With the holiday falling on a Sunday, police expect a big turnout.

“In order to facilitate a swift, safe, and steady exit of spectators from the area of the Yacht Club (1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.), we will once again execute a traffic plan for the section of Horseshoe Bay Boulevard between the traffic circle and the Yacht Club,” Police Chief Rocky Wardlow said.

Wardlow said it is the same plan used for past Independence Day celebrations.

Drivers should note that parking on Horseshoe Bay Boulevard is prohibited at all times. During the July 4 event, beginning at 5:30 p.m., wreckers will remove any vehicle parked on the boulevard at the owner’s expense.

People also should pay attention to cones and barricades, which will divide each side of Horseshoe Bay Boulevard between the traffic circle and the Yacht Club into lanes for pedestrians and vehicles. The inside lanes are for vehicles.

People can walk the outside lane from the Yacht Club to the circle going in either direction.

Officials are reserving an outside lane from the circle toward the Yacht Club strictly for emergency vehicles.

Once the fireworks are over, both lanes designated for vehicles will only allow for traffic to flow southbound toward the circle. Drivers will be directed at the circle to the way they must completely exit the area.

Those coming off of FM 2147 onto Horseshoe Bay Boulevard immediately after the fireworks show will be stopped near the traffic circle until police return all lanes to their normal traffic flows.

Officials are asking people to have patience during the event.

Horseshoe Bay police officers and Horseshoe Bay Resort employees will be on Horseshoe Bay Boulevard to ensure the safety of attendees before, during, and after the fireworks display. The resort is hosting the fireworks show.

Call the police department at 830-598-2633 for more information.

