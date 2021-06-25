Burnet County Jail bookings

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 18-24, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ekaterima Barteneva, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 18: assault-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Travis John Chittim, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 18: evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft.

Savannah Nicole Clark, 23, of Kingsland was arrested June 18: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, speeding. Released June 19 on $56,000 bond.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 18: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Isidro Dominguez Estrada, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 18: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released June 19 on $1,000 bond.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 18: SRA-possession of controlled substance. Released June 23 to outside agency.

Melissa Sanchez Monzon, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 18: attempt to commit fraud-delivery of controlled substance/prescription.

Edward William Still, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested June 18: parole violation, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Joshua Adam Cole, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19: driving while intoxicated, insufficient bond-injury to child/elderly/disabled, assault by contact-family violence.

Derick Lee Escamilla, 36, of Bertram was arrested June 19: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released June 20 on $12,500 bond.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 19: SRA-obstruction/retaliation. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Donacion Saldana, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 19: criminal trespass.

Robbin Warren Amos, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 20: assault causing bodily injury.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 30, of Bertram was arrested June 20: possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Carter, 19, of Kingsland was arrested June 20: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 24 on personal recognizance.

Tyler Thomas Burney, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 21: possession of controlled substance. Released June 23 on $5,000 bond.

MC Dajour Caro, 25, of Bertram was arrested June 21: failure to appear-terroristic threat, assault, assault by contact-family violence.

Felix Garcia, 67, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 21: commitment-sex offender’s duty to register.

Billy Joe Jones Jr., 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Roland Inez Maldonado, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 21: bond forfeiture-violation of bond/protective order.

Ralph Jeffery Mire, 69, of Kingsland was arrested June 21: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released June 22 on $3,000 bond.

Kellye Diane Morrissette, 39, of Round Mountain was arrested June 21: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released June 22 on $9,000 bond.

Vicky Garcia Mullins, 46, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 21: possession of controlled substance. Released June 23 on $5,000 bond.

Selina Lyon Nail, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 21: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, assault on family/household member.

Drew Kelly Shelby Sr., 60, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of controlled substance.

Leonard Richard Szalkowski, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 21: burglary of habitation.

Michael Wells Jr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21: assault on family/household member.

Brian Keith Alexander, 47, of Burnet was arrested June 22: violation of bond/protective order. Released June 24 on $5,000 bond.

Carlos Barrios-Garcia, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 23 on $4,000 bond.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jonathan Trevor Sage, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unauthorized use of vehicles. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Louis Ray Bostick, 48, of Burnet was arrested June 23: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance. Released June 24 on $80,000 bond.

Tina Marie Garza, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 23: parole violation, possession of controlled substance.

Sarah Ann Hunt, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 23: bond revocation-criminally negligent homicide, bond revocation-manslaughter, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Laura Beth Phillips, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: theft of property. Released June 24 on $1,000 bond.

Ruben Ray Robles, 61, of Burnet was arrested June 23: failure to appear/bail jumping, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, evading arrest/detention, possession of controlled substance.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-criminal mischief, bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of vehicle.

William Emory Giles IV, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24: bond revocation-burglary of building.

Felicia Lynn Hyden, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 24: burglary of building.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 25, of Llano was arrested June 24: failure to appear-unauthorized use of vehicle.