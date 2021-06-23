Where to watch July 4 fireworks

Fireworks shows are back with a bang in 2021 in the Highland Lakes. Here are the best places to watch in Kingsland, Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay, Llano, Bertram, and Krause Springs. All displays begin after dark on Sunday, July 4.

AquaBoom

Kingsland puts on a week of celebration with parades, an arts and crafts show, live entertainment, street dances, and more. (Details at kingslandaquaboom.org.)

The fireworks display launches over Lake LBJ near the David and Pat Enloe Memorial Bridge on RM 2900 in Kingsland. The best places to watch are from a boat or the bridge, although the rockets’ red glare can be seen from along the Kingsland side of the water as well.

Also in Kingsland, Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West, plans a party with excellent views as well as food and drinks for purchase.

Views and brews can also be found at Boat Town Burger Bar, 1538 RM 2900.

Those interested in a quick stop-and-watch from afar can head to Lookout Mountain on RR 1431 on the southeast side of Kingsland. Get there early as the limited parking fills up quickly. The best part of the hilltop view is the big-picture scene of boat lights sparkling off the water while fireworks light up the sky. Magical.

No matter where you stop to watch, tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com for patriotic music synchronized to the show.

Lake Marble Falls

Marble Falls sets off its popular fireworks display from the middle of the lake. The best place to watch is on the hillside at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. The hotels and restaurants on either side of the water have good visuals, too.

Red Carpet Chaos, a cover band from Austin, will perform before and after the show, so come early and stay late for live music and food vendors.

Lake LBJ

Horseshoe Bay Resort hosts an annual Independence Day fireworks show for members and hotel guests, but it can be seen from multiple locations on the east end of Lake LBJ. Fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m. Tune your radio station to KITY 102.9 FM for synchronized music.

Bertram

Fireworks are hosted by the Bertram Volunteer Fire Department, which makes perfect sense!

Fireworks burst in mid-air over the Chief J.O. Wilson Sports Complex, 549 FM 243 East. While plenty of parking is available, event organizers suggest arriving early to get the best spots. Attendees should also bring chairs and blankets for a more comfortable and festive community experience.

Llano River

A weekend of personal watercraft races, car shows, and family fun at the Rock’n Riverfest in Llano culminates in a grand finale fireworks display on Sunday night, the Fourth of July. The event is hosted by the Llano Volunteer Fire Department. Be set up in chairs and on blankets in Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive, before the sun sets to watch the show.

Krause Springs

Visitors are welcome to view the fireworks at Krause Springs, 424 CR 404 in Spicewood, even if they aren’t camping. Guests must arrive at the property before the entry gates close at 8 p.m. Camping and day passes should be purchased in advance on the Krause Springs website.

You can also see the show from the parking lot of Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191, or along County Road 412. No gates, no fees, plenty of celebration.

Briggs/Oakalla

Sponsored by several local businesses and organizations, this event starts at 9:15 p.m. at Faurie’s End of the Trail on U.S. 183. The event opens at 5 p.m. A raffle starts at 7 p.m.

brigid@thepicayune.com