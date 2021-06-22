Kenneth Fred Wuthrich passed away June 19, 2021

Kenneth Fred Wuthrich went home to the Lord on June 19, 2021, after a short battle with cancer and surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Taylor, Texas, on Dec. 16, 1934, the only son of Elenora and Johnny Wuthrich.

He attended school in Taylor and joined the U.S. Navy in September 1954. He was trained as a medical corpsman and served with the Marines in Okinawa from 1958 to 1959 and again in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He retired from the Navy in 1974.

While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Barbara Corbin, and they were married on Feb. 15, 1957.

Ken and Barb had two children: Dan and Cheryl.

After he retired from the Navy, Ken and his family moved back to Taylor, where he began working first with John’s Clinic and then with John’s Community Hospital as a laboratory technician. He retired after 22 years of service with the hospital.

Ken and Barb then moved to Granite Shoals, and Ken worked at the Scott & White Clinic in Horseshoe Bay until he retired in 1997.

Ken is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; son, Dan and wife Cheryl of Eatonville, Washington; daughter, Cheryl Browning and husband Ron of Granite Shoals; grandchildren, Landon Browning and wife Kate, Matthew Wuthrich, Jaron Browning, and Amy Walker and husband Caleb; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Leah Browning and Alaina Walker.

A celebration of Ken’s life is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s.